Exmouth horse owner showcases her Best of Breed mare at the West Country Equine Fair

Exmouth horse owner, Helen Pearce, had the honour of showcasing her best of breed Haflinger mare, Arabeska, aka Bess, at the recent West Country Equine Fair at Westpoint, over the weekend of December 7-8.

At the Equine Fair, crowds of riding enthusiasts attended masterclasses hosted by some big names in the world of show jumping and dressage, and visited the indoor arena to see several competitive events from The Pony Club.

The Breed and Heavy Horse Village was home to a wide variety of horses and heavy horses, and visitors were given an insight into each breed and its evolution.

One of the specialist breeds, the Haflinger, was represented by the Haflinger Society of Great Britain, who invited local horse owner Helen to present Bess.

Helen said: "It was a huge honour to be asked to showcase Bess at the Equine Fair. This happened because many people in the know nominated Bess as an excellent example of the breed to the Haflinger Society."

The Haflinger is renowned for its even temperament, uncomplicated character and suitability in various forms of discipline such as riding and driving. Strong breeding produces horses with clearly pronounced joints, durable hooves and well-shaped muscles. It can be distinguished by its chestnut colouring and light or white mane.

Due to Bess's light colourings it took some time to get her show ready. Helen said: "There was a lot of pre-show bathing as Bess's mane and tail are white. But it was worth it, as many people showed a keen interest in Bess and the breed in general."

At the show, Bess had her own stable and Helen was close-by to answer any questions from interested members of the public. They also paraded in the ring in front of a full audience on the Saturday.

Helen has been fortunate to embrace a childhood passion of horses as an adult, with Bess being her third horse. She said: "Bess is now 11 years old. I took her on when she was seven and broke her in to saddle and ride.

"Now, my granddaughter and I have the great pleasure of riding Bess around the East Devon countryside."