H-Fest unites armed forces and Exmouth community

H-Fest 2019. Picture: Fran McElhone Archant

A family festival in Exmouth, celebrating the role music plays in the recovery of injured service personnel, united members of the armed forces and the community.

Well over 1,000 people enjoyed the second H-Fest at Lower Halsdon Farm in Exmouth, overlooking the River Exe Estuary.

The event on Friday, August 30 and Saturday, August 31, raised more than £15,000 for RMA, The Royal Marines Charity, the Exmouth-based military mental health charity Rock 2 Recovery and Hasler Naval Service Recovery Centre in Plymouth.

It was supported by an army of volunteers, including George Nightingale from Spoken and Ollie Bainbridge from the Cross Anchors Brewery who provided the bar, Andrew and Kate Lamont who provided the site, and FGH Security.

Rock and pop bands from across the Westcountry, who performed for nothing, entertained festival-goers across two stages.

Organiser Captain Paul Fleet said: "I am so grateful to the nearby residents for their support and everyone who played a part in making this year's festival so memorable.

"I am overwhelmed by how much people wanted to help and do their bit to bring the military family and the local community together.

"The atmosphere was so friendly, and people really recognised the sacrifices members of the armed forces make on their behalf."

