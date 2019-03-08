Gypsy - A Musical Fable in Budleigh Salterton

In rehearsal for Gypsy - A Musical. Picture: Supplied by Robert Brown Supplied by Robert Brown

One of the greatest musicals of the Golden Age of Broadway, Gypsy - A Musical Fable, comes to the Public Hall in Budleigh Salterton, from Wednesday, July 30 until Saturday, August 3.

Imperial Productions brings to life the story inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. It is the story of the dreams and efforts of one woman who will stop at nothing to get her two daughters into showbusiness.

The show includes the classic songs Everything's Coming Up Roses, You Gotta Get A Gimmick and Rose's Turn. A spokesman for the production said the rehearsals have been lively and energetic and the directors have added some creative and special touches to the production.

Tickets are £16, concessions (children and full-time students) £8, and can be obtained by clicking here, by telephone on 0333 666 3366 (telephone booking fee applies) or from the Budleigh Salterton information Office on Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton.