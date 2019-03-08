Advanced search

Gypsy - A Musical Fable in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 12:00 20 July 2019

In rehearsal for Gypsy - A Musical. Picture: Supplied by Robert Brown

In rehearsal for Gypsy - A Musical. Picture: Supplied by Robert Brown

Supplied by Robert Brown

One of the greatest musicals of the Golden Age of Broadway, Gypsy - A Musical Fable, comes to the Public Hall in Budleigh Salterton, from Wednesday, July 30 until Saturday, August 3.

Imperial Productions brings to life the story inspired by the memoirs of Gypsy Rose Lee. It is the story of the dreams and efforts of one woman who will stop at nothing to get her two daughters into showbusiness.

The show includes the classic songs Everything's Coming Up Roses, You Gotta Get A Gimmick and Rose's Turn. A spokesman for the production said the rehearsals have been lively and energetic and the directors have added some creative and special touches to the production.

Tickets are £16, concessions (children and full-time students) £8, and can be obtained by clicking here, by telephone on 0333 666 3366 (telephone booking fee applies) or from the Budleigh Salterton information Office on Fore Street, Budleigh Salterton.

Most Read

Burglar facing jail time after Exmouth break-in

Kacper Manowski. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Cuts to teaching assistants as Exeter Road Primary School warns support for children will be stretched thinner

Paul Gosling (inset) head teacher of Exeter Road Primary School, confirms four teaching assistants have taken voluntary redundancy. Picture: Google

Woman admits damage to glass panel at cafe in The Strand

The door of Bayleaf Cafe Bar, in The Strand. Picture: Justin Sanders

Manhunt for magistrates’ no-show accused of train station weapon possession

Nicole McGregor. Picture: British Transport Police

Not good enough – Littleham Primary School gets damning Ofsted report

Katie Gray has been speaking after Ofsted rated Littleham Primary School 'needs improvement'. Picture: Terry Ife/Google

