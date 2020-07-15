Ashley’s newly-built guitar to be auctioned in campaign to save live music venues

A specially created guitar built by an Exmouth musician is being raffled to boost a campaign to save struggling music venues.

Ashley Cox, 24, took three weeks to build a Stratocaster guitar after deciding he wanted to do his bit in the crusade to support venues worst affected by the coronavirus crisis.

Mr Cox is more used to working as an engineer on turntables but was looking to get his own music career going again when his gig was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

But after watching a streamed virtual gig by Sound of the Sirens, who are involved in Music Venue Trust’s campaign, he decided to act.

He said: “I thought it was a really good idea.

“I am trying to kick off my career again and I was set to play a gig in April/May.

“I saw what all these live stream artists were doing so I wondered what I could do.”

Mr Cox has made several guitars from scratch before as a hobby and on this occasion the suppliers he used gave him the materials for free.

The final product will be raffled online to raise funds for the Save Our Venues campaign.

People have until Monday, August 10 to take part in the raffle.

Mr Cox has been fascinated with the music industry from an early age and said music venues have been a ‘huge part’ of his life.

He said: “What people don’t think of is that if we didn’t have music venues, then all the biggest bands in the world would never have had a platform.

“At the moment, streaming is massively important for beginning musicians but there is so much competition.

“These venues are essential to get in front of a live audience.”

He also paid tribute to the staff that work at the venues.

Mr Cox added: “Without them, these venues are just empty buildings.

“Devon has some beautiful venues and in Exmouth we’ve got some amazing places.

“It’s not a nine to five job – it’s not the simple work people often think it is.”

