The guide to buying your new bathroom post-lockdown

Achieve your dream bathroom with these top tips from an expert. Image: Getty Images NAMPIX

Has not being able to leave the house highlighted the work that needs to be done? Are you thinking about designing and installing a new bathroom but don’t know where to start?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You should be realistic about what you can fit in your bathroom. Speak to an expert for tips on how to mazimise your space. Picture: Terry Ife You should be realistic about what you can fit in your bathroom. Speak to an expert for tips on how to mazimise your space. Picture: Terry Ife

Duncan at Fords South West shares his step by step guide to achieving your dream bathroom.

Your bathroom wish list

Having some idea of what your ideal bathroom will look like is the first step towards a successful renovation project.

Duncan says: “Consider why you want to refurb your bathroom before anything else. Is it because you’re selling, or your household is growing? Do you want to future proof your bathroom due to health needs or just give it a new look?”

“All other decisions will be easier if you can first identify the need for your renovation.”

Focus on your reason for being rid of your old bathroom - then you will know exactly what is you need in your new one. Picture: Terry Ife Focus on your reason for being rid of your old bathroom - then you will know exactly what is you need in your new one. Picture: Terry Ife

Plan your layout

Once you know what you want in the space, you’ve got to be realistic about what you can fit in it. Measure up, put pen to paper and get planning your bathroom layout.

“You should think about the plumbing, access points, maneuverability and space when considering how your bathroom will be set out. It’s best to start with the plumbing first.”

“Find out where the soil pump enters the room and use this as a guide as to where to place the toilet. Then you can fit everything else around it,” says Duncan.

Choosing the right elements

There are many things to think about when it comes to choosing the sanitary fixtures for your bathroom:

Do you want to feel energised after a power shower, or have access to a bubble bath to relax after a hard day’s work?

Is your bathroom quite small and requires some innovative storage, or have you got tonnes of space to make use of?

“Above all a bathroom needs to be practical and should meet your needs. If you’re looking for something space-saving, install a walk-in shower or wet room.”

“We also supply and install underfloor heating. This saves space by removing the need for a wall radiator and adds a touch of luxury,” Duncan says.

Storage is key

Chances are that your current bathroom holds a lot of shampoo bottles, various lotions and powders, and towels amongst other bits and pieces. When planning your bathroom refurbishment, you need to consider where these will go.

Duncan says: “If the bathroom has enough space, we can install built-in sinks and toilets to conceal all plumbing and store towels and personal effects to maximise storage.”

Budget, budget, budget

However boring, finalising your budget is essential. Once you’ve decided on your bathroom design, you’ll need to compare products and prices to make sure you don’t burn a hole in your pocket.

Duncan suggests: “You should choose your fitted bathroom suppliers wisely. At Fords South West we like to discuss a customer’s wish list first and work from there to meet their expectations. We have a vast range to choose from to suit all tastes and budgets.”

‘One-stop-shop’ or DIY flop?

It’s easier if you can purchase and install your entire bathroom from the same store.

“Our fitters are in-house, experienced and skilled tradesmen that can help with everything from tiling to plumbing and plastering to carpentry. Our full support is given from design to project completion,” Duncan explains.

Bathroom showroom

The Fords South West trade centre is now open Monday to Friday from 8am-5pm. The showroom is open by appointment only.

Visit www.fords.co.uk for more information. To book an appointment, or for advice on your home improvement project contact 01395 571000.

The Fords South West showroom is located at Unit 2, Alexandria Industrial Estate, Alexandria Road, Sidmouth, Devon, EX10 9HA.