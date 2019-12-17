Advanced search

Need a present idea? Give the gift of time

PUBLISHED: 15:00 18 December 2019

Guest columnist Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4418. Picture: Terry Ife

Guest columnist Sarah Allen with her empty black bin. Ref exe 22 18TI 4418. Picture: Terry Ife

Archant

With a little bit of planning we can all reduce waste at Christmastime, says guest columnist Sarah Allen.

You don't need me to tell you Christmas is fast approaching!

I wish you a very Happy Christmas and hope you have time to relax and enjoy yourself.

However, I also hope that you will give the planet some thought in these last few days leading up to Christmas because this can be one of the most wasteful times of the year.

Have you a few more presents to buy to pad out what you've already got?

I'd urge you to think about whether this is really necessary?

Some of these last-minute stocking fillers can be fun but are often just extra stuff we feel we 'should' buy.

Enjoyable to open but not something that's really needed so they might not be kept for long or may even end up in the bin!

Sorry that sounds harsh but it is often the case!

If you really want to get more gifts this week, how about the gift of time?

You could write out a 'token' for a walk together, a coffee in a local café or an outing to the park or beach.

Food waste is another big problem this time of year; it's easy to overestimate how much we need and buy as if the shops are shutting for a couple of weeks instead of a day or two!

So this is where a bit of meal planning comes in handy.

Most people will have a roast on the big day but think about how many people you are cooking for and buy accordingly.

Anything leftover can easily become Boxing Day lunch or frozen for another day.

Thank you for reading my column this year, have a great (eco-friendly) Christmas and for more tips head over to: www.rhubarbandrunnerbeans.co.uk

Topic Tags:

