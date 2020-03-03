Advanced search

Opinion

Vigilance needed to stop the spread of pests and diseases

PUBLISHED: 07:00 05 March 2020

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some rare and endangered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some rare and endangered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Archant

Guest columnist Neville Evans, curator of Bicton Botanical Gardens, explains why plant quarantining is essential to prevent the spread of bugs and diseases which threaten our native species.

If you haven't heard about the coronavirus yet then you might be living in a cave, which may quite possibly be the best way of avoiding the slightly concerning spread of the virus.

Quarantine and regular checks for those crossing borders is now widespread in an attempt to curb the spread and potential human deaths.

This is the daily life for plants.

With massive risks linked to the transportation of living plant material to our shores from around the world, the chances of some bug or disease taking hold is a clear and present danger.

A prime example is the case of the Asian longhorn beetle.

While becoming an increasing problem in parts of Europe, this beetle poses a serious threat to a wide range of broadleaved trees outside of its homeland of China.

While it is currently not known to be in this country, there was an outbreak found of a breeding population in Kent in 2012 which was rapidly exterminated.

Other threats such as emerald ash borer and Xylella are real concerns for our botanical landscape and for those who rely on them.

Pests like oak processionary moth take hold in our country and surge to the clement south (how can you control a moth that can fly miles at a time).

This pest is of more concern to humans as it sheds irritant hairs that cause an uncomfortable rash to those who come into contact with them.

The UK's warmer winters mean that the climate is becoming more suited to more exotic wildlife, not all of it welcome.

We have a responsibility to be educated and vigilant of invasion, not in an Orwellian sense, whether this be a threat to human life or that of the plants and ecosystems that support us.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town president speaks about all things Town!

Cockles preparing for the visit of Camborne

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Ultrafast broadband to be rolled out in Exmouth this summer

Jurassic Fibre CEO Michael Maltby. Picture: Astley Media

Vigilance needed to stop the spread of pests and diseases

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some rare and endangered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

District council agrees £5 Council Tax increase for average households

EDDC Council Tax
Drive 24