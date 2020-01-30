Advanced search

Opinion

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our souls

PUBLISHED: 16:00 31 January 2020

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

Archant

Guest columnist Neville Evans, Curator at Bicton Botanical Gardens, talks about the significant impact of planting trees.

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical GardensNeville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens

With fire raging across Australia and 2019 being the year of environmental protest, more people than ever are talking about the environment.

I'm trying to work out if the topic of climate change is as divisive and contentious as Brexit but, regardless, everyone has an opinion and will give it, even if you don't ask for it (emoji smiley face).

Whatever the view, everyone wants things to be better for themselves and their families, and let's be honest, without having to make too much of a sacrifice.

Trees are very trendy and of the moment.

Everyone likes trees, which is marvellous.

Politicians, climate scientists, Greta Thunberg, Sir David Attenborough (maybe not Mr Trump) all agree that planting trees can only be a good thing.

At Bicton we plant many trees.

A lot of thought and effort its taken to ensure their survival.

On a national and international level, millions and billions of trees need to be planted to make a difference to the climate.

Planting trees is one thing, ensuring they reach their full potential is another.

Pledging to plant a million trees is a great way to get re-elected!

However, if only a few hundred survive with the others perishing to drought, predation and competition, then you might as well save the time and money to grow fewer trees better.

By having more trees in our towns and cities, the threats of flooding, air, noise and water pollution will be significantly reduced.

We are blessed in Devon with many beautiful green spaces; this is not the case across much of the country or the globe.

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our minds, bodies and souls, with the added benefit of purifying the air the world breathes.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Burglars in early morning raid of Health centre

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

School’s record-breaking fundraiser for charity which saved their teacher’s life

Brixington Primary Academy pupils dress as heroes for Devon Air Ambulance Trust. Picture: Stuart Dyer

Vision for Exmouth seafront attractions submitted – marketing exercise to be launched

Image of Queen's Drive showing Phase 3 marked in red. Picture: East Devon District Council

‘Star’ joiner carving out an impressive career

Regan Meadowcroft at work at Woodleys. Picture: Philippa Davies

Burglars in early morning raid of Health centre

Call for Exmouth shed owners to appear on popular restoration TV show

Henry Cole and Simon O'Brien. Picture: HCA Entertainment

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth Town - all the action on the first Saturday of February

Exmouth Town ‘Muff Town Casuals’ in Port Elizabeth taking in the South Africa versus England Test Match. Picture: CHRISTOPHER DEAN

Exmouth hosting high-flying Weston-super-Mare on Saturday

Exmouth at home to Barnstaple. Ref exsp 35 19TI 9020. Picture: Terry Ife

Withycombe all set for the visit of Exeter Saracens

Action from the Withycombe win over Plymouth Argaum. Picture JIM DAVIS

Exmouth Town’s Saturday opponents - the current form of Roman Glass St George

The Exmouth Town flag that can be seen at home and away games. Picture MARTIN COOK

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our souls

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens
Drive 24