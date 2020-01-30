Opinion

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our souls

Neville Evans, of Bicton Park Botanical Gardens, with some of the rare and endagered trees. Picture: Bicton Park Botanical Gardens Archant

Guest columnist Neville Evans, Curator at Bicton Botanical Gardens, talks about the significant impact of planting trees.

With fire raging across Australia and 2019 being the year of environmental protest, more people than ever are talking about the environment.

I'm trying to work out if the topic of climate change is as divisive and contentious as Brexit but, regardless, everyone has an opinion and will give it, even if you don't ask for it (emoji smiley face).

Whatever the view, everyone wants things to be better for themselves and their families, and let's be honest, without having to make too much of a sacrifice.

Trees are very trendy and of the moment.

Everyone likes trees, which is marvellous.

Politicians, climate scientists, Greta Thunberg, Sir David Attenborough (maybe not Mr Trump) all agree that planting trees can only be a good thing.

At Bicton we plant many trees.

A lot of thought and effort its taken to ensure their survival.

On a national and international level, millions and billions of trees need to be planted to make a difference to the climate.

Planting trees is one thing, ensuring they reach their full potential is another.

Pledging to plant a million trees is a great way to get re-elected!

However, if only a few hundred survive with the others perishing to drought, predation and competition, then you might as well save the time and money to grow fewer trees better.

By having more trees in our towns and cities, the threats of flooding, air, noise and water pollution will be significantly reduced.

We are blessed in Devon with many beautiful green spaces; this is not the case across much of the country or the globe.

Well-thought-out tree planting can help to enrich our minds, bodies and souls, with the added benefit of purifying the air the world breathes.