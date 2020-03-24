Advanced search

Opinion

The army of visiting carers deserve our gratitude

PUBLISHED: 08:30 25 March 2020

East Devon Honorary Alderman Mark Williamson. Picture: Mark Williamson

East Devon Honorary Alderman Mark Williamson. Picture: Mark Williamson

Archant

East Devon Honorary Alderman Mark Williamson salutes all those carers who are there for us, day and night, today and tomorrow.

With 10 per cent of Exmothians over 75, carers should be recognised for their essential role in the community whether they work in our nursing and care homes or work for an agency.

They deserve our gratitude.

Before Covid-19 put my wife’s nursing home into lockdown, I was walking back after my daily visit.

I noticed a small car parked on double yellow lines.

A thought came into my head – not the usual reaction – and I looked through the window.

There on the dashboard was a parking permit issued by Devon County Council to one of the local care agencies.

Nearby would be a carer preparing a meal, giving a bed bath, changing soiled clothing, offering support with kindness.

When I retired from Exmouth Town Council and East Devon District Council after 12 busy years last May, I looked back on what I thought I’d achieved – if anything!

The reinstatement of a café at Orcombe Point gave me – and its many users – much pleasure.

When I see the saplings now well established along ‘The Avenues’ I’m happy the town council supported the local community to replace the many trees that had been lost.

However, what will stay with me forever was working with the town council to lobby Devon County Council to introduce a permit system to allow carers to park in safe but otherwise restricted places while undertaking essential tasks for the disabled and elderly.

It started with a call from an elderly lady.

The young carer for her disabled husband had received two penalty notices in three months despite parking safely and there being nowhere else available.

Parking stress was the last thing carers needed given the short duration of some visits.

At this time of national emergency, I salute that unseen army of visiting carers who are there today and will be there tomorrow.

One day we might need them ourselves.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Coronavirus in East Devon - live

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Next stop, Exmouth seafront – bid to return miniature railway to its seaside home

Henry Mock and Romy Langley with The Exmouth Express model railway train formerly of the fun park Ref exe 11 20TI 0633 Picture: Terry Ife

There With You - Chamber of Commerce webinar to support Exmouth businesses

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Town crier back home after recovery from ‘nasty’ coronavirus

Exmouth town crier Roger Bourgein. Picture: Roger Bourgein

District council update on services affected by coronavirus

One new coronavirus case in Devon. Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Football season over as FA declare 19/20 campaign must end immediately

A football on a pitch. Picture: Sam Cooper

The army of visiting carers deserve our gratitude

East Devon Honorary Alderman Mark Williamson. Picture: Mark Williamson

Covid-19 crisis - what next for rugby with teams left in promotion/relegation limbo

Honiton rugby action

Budleigh bowlers close up shop with big ‘thank you’ to the indoor committee

Generic Budleigh bowls. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref exsp 0352-31-14SH To order your copy of this photograph go to www.exmouthjournal.co.uk and click on Photo Orders

Olympic Games postponed - reaction

Stevie Morrison and Ben Rhodes, 49er The Olympic games 29th July- 11th August 2012 at Weymouth, Dorset. Skandia Team GBR image. For further information please contact team.media@rya.org.uk. ??© Copyright Skandia Team GBR. Image copyright free for editorial use. This image may not be used for any other purpose without the express prior written permission of the RYA. For full copyright and contact information please see http://media.skandiateamgbr.com/fotoweb/conditions.fwx
Drive 24