Advanced search

Opinion

Trees play a significant role in all our futures

PUBLISHED: 12:00 12 December 2019

Guest columnist Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Clinton Estates. Picture: Matt Austin

Guest columnist Kate Ponting, countryside learning officer at Clinton Estates. Picture: Matt Austin

Matt Austin

Guest columnist Kate Ponting celebrates the role Clinton Estates has played in stemming the decline of forestry in Britain.

This week marks an important anniversary. December 8, 1919, saw planting of trees by Lord Clinton in Devon and Lord Lovat in Scotland marking the creation of the Forestry Commission, which stemmed the decline of forestry in Britain.

A hundred years ago change was needed to reverse the demands trench warfare had made on the nation's woodlands, where cover had been reduced to only 5 per cent of the countryside.

Since then, woodland cover has risen from 5 per cent to 10 per cent in England and 13 per cent for the UK.

East Devon's percentage is higher and Clinton Estates' holdings boasts 17 per cent woodland cover, a figure which is set to increase even further in years to come.

Although the initial driver for tree planting last century was to provide a timber resource to support any future war efforts, strategic objectives have changed over time.

In the 1990s, policy focus moved from productive forestry to the planting of native broadleaves for wildlife. In the following decade public recreation became increasingly important whilst in the last ten years the shift has refocused again, this time towards combating climate change and resilience to disease.

Growing trees sequesters carbon both in the branches, trunk and leaves and in the forest soil. Using timber products above high carbon products such as steel, cement, reduces emissions and is a renewable resource.

In Exmouth last month, Exmouth Tree Project, brought landowners, community and wildlife organisations, schools and individual gardeners together to celebrate trees, recognising the part they play at a global, local and individual scale.

Attendees were asked to scope, plan, and dream what we might do for trees, hedges and green spaces in the town and what the treescapes of Exmouth might become.

Whatever uncertainty we face as a nation, trees are once again rising up the political agenda as they will have a significant role to play in all our futures.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth to get high street funding boost

Magnolia centre Exmouth. Ref exe 02 19TI 8235. Picture: Terry Ife

Pensioner dies in collision at Exmouth car park

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Christmas atmosphere comes to town as traders open late for festive occasion

Budleigh late night shopping. Ref exe 49 19PB 8543. Picture: Peter Bowler

Church community ‘saddened and devastated’ after fatal collision involving life-long friends

All Saints Church Exmouth. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Lidstone and Wright at the double in Otterton home win

Misc sport. Ref exsp 37 18TI 0768. Picture: Terry Ife

Vote for your Exmouth Town November Player of the Month

Barnstaple Town away at Exmouth Town in a FA Cup game. Ref ndgsp 33 19TI 0208. Picture: Terry Ife

Local charity takes centre stage at Exeter Racecourse’s Christmas raceday

Exeter Racecourse manager Jack Parkinson dons a festive costume. Picture MATTHEW WEBB

Haque hat-trick helps Budleigh U15s to Whipton success

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth United U16s net cup semi-final berth

Football on pitch
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists