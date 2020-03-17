Opinion

On living a simpler life and being thankful for our great community

Guest columnist and local author Emma Richardson. Archant

Guest columnist Emma Richardson reflects on John Treagood’s philosophy of life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The last few weeks has brought a rapid succession of storms, floods here in the UK, fires in Australia and now the dreaded Covid-19.

I have reached the point of no longer wanting to turn on the news or open the daily newspaper for fear of what might be further adding to our misery.

We could be forgiven for thinking we’ve stumbled into a remake of 28 Days Later.

Devon also recently learnt some truly sad news on a smaller scale – the passing of local legend John Treagood.

John, the traveller whose wooden caravan could often be seen gracing local grass verges or roundabouts accompanied by horse Misty and dog Poppy, wasn’t born to this life on the road.

Making the conscious decision earlier in his life to step away from the pressures of the modern world and live a much simpler life, he relied mostly on the kindness of strangers.

John spent 40 happy years this way and regarded himself as lucky to be living his dream.

With John’s philosophy in mind I am trying to embrace the decision to turn away from the noise of all the bad news and focus on the positive.

As a first step, I need look no further than this very publication.

Local press can and do, highlight lots of great things that happen in our community – whether that’s a win for an Exmouth rugby or football team, photos of children dressed up for World Book Day or a local charity fundraising hero.

We have a lot to be thankful for here in Exmouth; why don’t we enjoy our beautiful little corner of the world.

It’s what John would have wanted.