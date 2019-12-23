Opinion

Let's celebrate Exmouth's volunteers who do so many good things for others in our town

Guest columnist Eileen Wragg. Ref exe 0664-40-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton Archant

There is an abundance of kindness in our community, says guest columnist Eileen Wragg.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Now that the Brexit boil has been lanced, we can fix our focus away from fester to festive!

It is the season of goodwill, and there is an abundance of kindness in our community.

From the local traders and businesses who adorn their premises with brightly lit trees and colourful decorations lifting our spirits, to the charitable organisations which so thoughtfully help and support those who are facing difficulties, such as homelessness, poverty, need, and health problems.

There isn't enough space to list them all, but here are a few:

The Rotary clubs which distribute Christmas Hampers to bring cheer to people, brightening their lives.

Hospiscare nurses and their team who tend the sick and suffering, and their families and friends, day and night all year round.

The Salvation Army which reaches out, shining light into the darker corners of our world.

Talking Newspapers, which puts the visually impaired in touch with what is happening locally, manned by willing volunteers.

The Exmouth Welfare Trust which provides food vouchers, grants towards household goods, and other assistance for families and other people who are facing difficult situations.

Our hospitals and care homes, and our emergency services, always on call.

The Open Door Centre, which offers practical support homeless people, providing meals, showers, clean clothes and advice, which I was privileged to be able to help when I was a county councillor.

These are just a few of the many groups, some comprised of many volunteers, who want to do good things for others in our town and surrounding areas.

That is worth celebrating in itself, but they manifest themselves particularly at Christmas time, although they work selflessly all the year.

Perhaps some readers might consider becoming volunteers, if they are not already. That would really add to the festivities.

We really are blessed to live in such a generous and caring community. Prosperity is not all about money.

Happy Christmas and a Prosperous New Year to all.