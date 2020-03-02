The angel has come - life-sized driftwood sculpture raises £1,180 for Exmouth RNLI

Brendan Rawlings with his Angel driftwood sculpture at a fundraising event for Exmouth RNLI

An angel made from driftwood collected from beaches around Devon and Cornwall descended on Exmouth beach on Saturday (February 29), raising vital funds for volunteer lifesavers at sea.

Brendan Rawlings with his Angel driftwood sculpture at a fundraising event for Exmouth RNLI

ast Devon artist Brendan Rawlings, of Zen Wood Design, exhibited his life-sized creation at Exmouth RNLI's station in Queen's Drive, raising more than £1,180 for the charity in the process.

The exhibition was due to be displayed on the beach by the lifeboat HQ but, due to the bad weather, Exmouth RNLI volunteer crew members moved their all-weather vessel out onto the ramp so the artwork could be displayed under cover.

More than 450 people from around the country braved the wet weather to see the sculpture called 'Your Guardian Angel' which was created after Mr Rawlings was asked to replicate a wall piece angel into a 3D life-sized sculpture for an exhibition.

Brendan Rawlings Angel driftwood sculpture at a fundraising event for Exmouth RNLI

Mr Rawlings said: "It was fantastic to meet the team and everyone made me feel very welcome.

"The day itself was very humbling with people traveling from all over the country, many staying in hotels in Exmouth just so that they could see the angel.

"It was lovely to hear how the angel has touched each individual person with some of the visitors staying all day because of the connection they felt to the piece and the meaning that they have attached to it.

"All in all, it was a hugely positive day, despite the weather, with a cracking bunch of visitors and RNLI staff and I sincerely hope that the money raised will help the team to continue the great work that they do."

Brendan Rawlings with his Angel driftwood sculpture at a fundraising event for Exmouth RNLI

Robin Humphreys, chair of Exmouth RNLI fundraising team, said: "I would like to thank Brendan for displaying his incredible artwork at our lifeboat station.

"Thanks also to the RNLI volunteers who helped organise the event and to all those who came along to visit during the day.

"The event attracted a very large number of visitors, some from as far afield as Birmingham, who came to see this amazing exhibition and donate so generously to our lifesaving charity."