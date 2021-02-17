Published: 10:08 AM February 17, 2021

Exmouth RNLI Inshore Lifeboat speeds to the scene of the incident - Credit: John Thorogood/Exmouth RNL

A group of people cut off by the tide in Exmouth prompted the launch of the town’s lifesaving volunteer crew.

Shortly after 5pm on Tuesday (February 16), the inshore lifeboat Peggy-D was launched after a member of the public called at the lifeboat station to report a group of individuals cut off by the tide at Orcombe Point.

The lifeboat, crewed by helm, David Preece, and crew Gary Munnings and Harry Griffin launched immediately and was on the scene five minutes later.

On their arrival they found that the group had waded waist deep through seawater at the location and made their way to the safety of Exmouth beach. No one was injured.

Having ensured the welfare of those involved, the lifeboat returned to the lifeboat station where it was back ready for service a short time later.

Helm, David Preece said, “We would always urge anyone reporting an incident at sea to call 999 at the first opportunity.

“In this case it was fortunate that there were crew at the lifeboat station but that is not always the case.

“My advice for those using the beach is to always check the locality, weather and tides before venturing out.

“A recent cliff fall has demolished a set of steps at Orcombe Point that makes leaving that location other than via the beach particularly hazardous.”

RNLI advice on beachgoers and water users is: