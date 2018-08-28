Group bringing women together in Exmouth appeals for new members

Picture: GOGE

Picture: GOGE.

A group dedicated to bringing together Exmouth women who would like more active social lives is looking for new members.

Going Out Group Exmouth’s Facebook page has more than 140 followers and is used as hub for ladies looking to socialise.

It was set up in May 2013 by 54-year-old personal assistant Angela Holland from Brixington.

“We are a group of ladies that enjoy going out but often find ourselves going out alone,” said Angela.

Picture: GOGE

“Not because we are sad muppets with no friends, but because our friends or partners might no enjoy going to the type of events that we like to attend.

“Do you ever find yourself wanting to go to see a show, film or ballet but no-one wants to go with you? Rather than go alone, do you not go at all?

“There are many of us that situation. This forum is about getting us all together for a bit of company. There is no age limit, no membership fee, no application procedure, no commitment to attend a certain number of events, no obligation to arrange an event yourself.”

Upcoming events include a regular lunch date, a special tour of Exeter Cathedral and a trip to Plymouth’s Theatre Royal to see a production of Romeo and Juliet.

Picture: GOGE

“One of our more memorable events was a walk from Exmouth along the estuary trail to Lympstone for a meal in the one of the pubs before walking back,” said Angela.

“We left a little later than planned and, consequently, saw glow worms on the grass verges of the trail.

“This walk has now become a favourite annual event to see glow worms and proves very popular with about 18 ladies attending.”

If you would like to find out more search for Going Out Group, Exmouth on Facebook to find the group’s page

On the page you can see details of upcoming events and you are able to put details of an event you would like to go to on there so that other ladies can take part too.

If you do not use Facebook but are happy to communicate by email, send a link to goingoutgroupexmouth@yahoo.co.uk.

If you do not have Facebook and do not use email, ring or send a text to 07411747884.