Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors
PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 September 2020
A retrospective planning application for the siting of a hot food van within the grounds of an Exmouth garden centre has been criticised by town councillors.
At its virtual meeting on Monday (August 31), Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee objected to a change of use application for Greenfingers Garden Centre.
The Pound Lane business has a converted horse box near the entrance to the site which is used to sell pizzas four evenings a week.
However, residents in neighbouring properties have raised concerns over the illumination of a ‘pizza’ sign and the smoke coming from the van.
Cllr Brian Toye said: “Where it’s placed at the moment is inappropriate.
“You can’t blame businesses – because of Covid they are trying to diversify as much as they can.
“It is distraction and I would suggest it goes a lot further back into the site.
“Also, there should be no obtrusive signs at all.”
East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.
