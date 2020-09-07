Advanced search

Greenfingers pizza van application labelled ‘inappropriate’ by town councillors

PUBLISHED: 17:00 07 September 2020

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Greenfingers Garden Centre, Exmouth. Picture: Google

Archant

A retrospective planning application for the siting of a hot food van within the grounds of an Exmouth garden centre has been criticised by town councillors.

At its virtual meeting on Monday (August 31), Exmouth Town Council’s planning committee objected to a change of use application for Greenfingers Garden Centre.

The Pound Lane business has a converted horse box near the entrance to the site which is used to sell pizzas four evenings a week.

However, residents in neighbouring properties have raised concerns over the illumination of a ‘pizza’ sign and the smoke coming from the van.

Cllr Brian Toye said: “Where it’s placed at the moment is inappropriate.

“You can’t blame businesses – because of Covid they are trying to diversify as much as they can.

“It is distraction and I would suggest it goes a lot further back into the site.

“Also, there should be no obtrusive signs at all.”

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box above for details.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Lympstone’s war hero Tommy Doak gets posthumous Arctic Star award

Tommy Doak has been warded an Arctic Star, 30 years after he died. Picture: Doak family

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Plea to help find missing Julia Williams last seen in Budleigh

Missing Julia Williams' car was seen parked in the Lime Kiln Car Park. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police/Terry Ife

Plans to build 18 homes in Exmouth town centre opposed

Perspective drawings of the scheme. Picture courtesy of Brian Male

Exmouth’s Deaf Academy opens its doors to students for first time

Exmouth's new deaf academy has opened to students. Picture: Lily Holmes

New takeaway coming to Budleigh after planning approval granted

District planners have approved plans to change the use of a solicitors to a takeaway. Picture: Google Maps

Lympstone’s war hero Tommy Doak gets posthumous Arctic Star award

Tommy Doak has been warded an Arctic Star, 30 years after he died. Picture: Doak family

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withers gets Robins off to a perfect start with opening day hat-trick

Budleigh Salterton 1st team captain Simon Withers and Robinettes vice captain Suzy beside the sign for Urban Earth who have agreed to be the club's main sponsors again this season. Picture: KEITH WOOD

Haywood Newlands nets as Town Under-15s draw pre-season friendly

Honiton 2nds at home to East Budleigh. Ref mhsp 40-16TI 9156. Picture: Terry Ife

Morgan nets hat-trick as Brixington Blues Under-10s win at Seaton

Budleigh bowlers now have the luxury of indoor and outdoor bowling.

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 6936-21-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Exmouth Town Under-18s impress in demolition of Stoke Gabriel

Football on pitch