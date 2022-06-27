'Exceptional' Covid vaccination centre volunteers receive NHS award

Budleigh Salterton Lions Club president Richard Allen with another member of the Greendale vaccination centre volunteers at the ceremony - Credit: Contributed

The president of Budleigh Salterton Lions Club, Richard Allen, has received an award on behalf of the volunteers at the Greendale Covid vaccination centre.

Richard, who has completed more than 100 shifts as a volunteer steward and shift leader at the centre, was randomly chosen as one of five volunteers to represent the team at the Royal Devon University Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust's Extraordinary People awards ceremony on Tuesday, June 21.

The team was among the finalists in the 'Exceptional Volunteer' category, and part of the Covid 19 Vaccination Team who won their category.

Richard Allen and other members of the volunteer team at the Greendale Covid vaccination centre - Credit: Contributed

The nomination of the Greendale Volunteers said they have gone ‘above and beyond to deliver the best care and service possible to the communities we serve and we are truly grateful’.

Richard said: "I feel very lucky and honoured to be one of the representatives of the wonderful Greendale Volunteer Team at the Extraordinary People awards ceremony. People of all ages and walks of life are in the team, and they volunteered and given up their time to help people get their vaccinations during challenging times. All the volunteers should feel very proud of themselves."

The Trust's Eastern Services received more than 300 nominations, which were shortlisted by divisional directors before being reviewed by an independent judging panel.



The Trust’s Chair, Dame Shan Morgan, personally congratulated the Greendale volunteers.

She said: "We would like to acknowledge your nominators Amanda Tydeman and Gervaise Khan-Davis to thank them for taking the time to write and submit a compelling nomination for you as volunteers.

Many congratulations to each of you in the team – you are all truly extraordinary!"

Suzanne Tracey, Chief Executive Officer, said: “As well as thanking all of our staff and volunteers, our Extraordinary People Awards celebration allows us to say an extra special thank you to those who were recognised by colleagues and patients as being truly extraordinary.

“I would like to congratulate all of our colleagues who received recognition for the real and lasting difference they make to our patients, local communities and colleagues. There is no doubt that one of our greatest strengths is our staff, and these awards really bring that home - I am so intensely proud of all that we continue to achieve together.”