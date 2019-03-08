Advanced search

London's Burning - 350 years on

PUBLISHED: 16:34 17 March 2019

London's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

London's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

The Great Fire of 1666 was recreated as youngsters watched a cardboard version on London’s 17th century skyline burn.

London's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary SchoolLondon's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

Each year, pupils from Withycombe Raleigh Primary School are given the task of creating a cardboard replica of London buildings from the era as part of their topic.

The cardboard buildings were lined up at the top of the school field to mimic what the London skyline would have looked like in the 17th century and fire was started in one building.

Just like the real thing, which destroyed a third of the capital city and made more than 70,000 people homeless, the fire spread through each of the cardboard buildings created.

Once the fire had died down, more water was thrown on the replica capital city to ensure the site was left safe.

London's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary SchoolLondon's Burning reenactment. Picture: Withycombe Raleigh Primary School

A spokesman for the school said the year two children were very excited, but listened really well when gathered for the display.

