Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir at Exeter Cathedral

Budleigh Male Voice Choir. Picture: Contributed Contributed

A Grand Concert at Exeter Cathedral with the Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir, the Exeter University Choral Society, and a brass band

The ever-popular Budleigh Salterton Male Voice Choir are singing at a Grand Concert at Exeter Cathedral on Friday, March 29.

They will be joined by the Exeter University Choral Society and a brass orchestra, with the performance conducted by Michael Graham.

The Budleigh Male Voice Choir’s repertoire, of around 150 songs, is not restricted to traditional male choral items, and each of their performances includes a number of more popular and contemporary songs to lighten the mood and appeal to a wider audience. The Exeter Cathedral concert will feature an eclectic array of choral works, including John Rutter’s Gloria, Hubert Parry’s I was Glad and Gabrieli’s Jubilate Deo, along with more modern songs by Paul Simon and Freddie Mercury.

The concert starts at 7.30pm and tickets are priced at £15, or £10 for students. They will be available on the door, or in advance from Budleigh Salterton Tourist Information Centre or visit https://www.exeterguild.org/ents/event/24040/ to buy online.