Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Graham’s latest book is far from author’s ‘Curtain Call’ in ‘chick lit’

PUBLISHED: 10:17 12 February 2019

Exmouth author Graham Hurley on board the 'Provident'. Picture: Peter Todd

Exmouth author Graham Hurley on board the 'Provident'. Picture: Peter Todd

Archant

A sentence which came to him in his sleep and a voyage on a Devon trawler helped inspire an Exmouth author for his latest book.

‘Curtain Call’ is the latest offering from Graham Hurley and represents his first foray into ‘chick lit’.

Graham said he woke at 3.30am while staying in a French hamlet with one sentence in his mind – ‘the neuro-surgeon has a fondness for metaphor’.

That one line sparked his latest tale narrated by actress Enora Andressen in which she faces challenges keeping her son from ‘adolescent disaster’ and uncovers an unexpected skeleton in her own cupboard.

The finale of Curtain Call was inspired by a voyage Graham took part in on a Brixham trawler called ‘Provident’.

The novel is available at Best Books, in The Parade.

Graham also said there will be a follow up to this book called ‘Sight Unseen’ which is due to be released in May.

Most Read

Exmouth mum foils hammer-wielding robber’s evening raid - by punching him in the face

Have-a-go hero Daisy Mitchell, who fought off a hammer-weilding robber in Exmouth. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth man had £5,000 coke for his own use

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Popular Exmouth sports shop to close down in September

Intersport Tony Pryce is closing in Exmouth. Picture: Matt Smart

Police hunt for Exmouth armed robber

Picture: Mark Atherton

Man charged after alleged assault on police officer

Police.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Cinema wars in Norwich as ticket prices are cut by nearly half

Prices have been slashed at major cinemas in Norwich Photo : Steve Adams

Motorcyclist in critical condition after medical episode while riding

Police shut Yaxham Road at the junction with Cutthroat Lane after a motorcyclist had a medical episode while riding. Pic: Archant.

‘I have a needle, I will stab you’: Drama as police use batons to disarm Norfolk shoplifter

Rebecca Wilson was jailed for 16 months for possession of a bladed article, theft from shops and threatening behaviour. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

More underground tours to Norwich’s own Diagon Alley announced

Weird Norfolk feature looking at the underground street beneath the KindaKafe in Norwich. Picture: Nick Butcher

‘I am absolutely devastated’ - Owner of second hand shop to shut store

Second hand store Shabby Chiq in King Street, Great Yarmouth, will close at the end of the week. Picture: Joseph Norton

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Exmouth 2nd XV hooker Goss stars in win at Newton Abbot 2nds

James Goss (centre with the ball) during his Man of the Match performance for Exmouth 2nd XV in the win at Newton Abbot. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

East Devon Seniors’ success for Malcolm Priestner

East Devon golf club. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5397. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth darts player Paul Milford gets England national team call-up

Exmouth darts ace Paul Milford in action. Picture PIETER VERBEEK

Exe Sailing Club celebrates a successful past year

The awards winners at the Exe SC Presentation Evening. Picture MIKE ACRED

Brixington Blues Under-11s fired to success by MacDonald strike

Picture: Terry Life
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists