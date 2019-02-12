Graham’s latest book is far from author’s ‘Curtain Call’ in ‘chick lit’

Exmouth author Graham Hurley on board the 'Provident'. Picture: Peter Todd Archant

A sentence which came to him in his sleep and a voyage on a Devon trawler helped inspire an Exmouth author for his latest book.

‘Curtain Call’ is the latest offering from Graham Hurley and represents his first foray into ‘chick lit’.

Graham said he woke at 3.30am while staying in a French hamlet with one sentence in his mind – ‘the neuro-surgeon has a fondness for metaphor’.

That one line sparked his latest tale narrated by actress Enora Andressen in which she faces challenges keeping her son from ‘adolescent disaster’ and uncovers an unexpected skeleton in her own cupboard.

The finale of Curtain Call was inspired by a voyage Graham took part in on a Brixham trawler called ‘Provident’.

The novel is available at Best Books, in The Parade.

Graham also said there will be a follow up to this book called ‘Sight Unseen’ which is due to be released in May.