Cleaning up graffiti is costing hundreds of pounds in taxpayers money - Credit: East Devon District Council

A spate of graffiti by vandals across East Devon has cost hundreds of pounds in taxpayers’ money to clean.

Residents are begin urged to be on the lookout and report any sightings of people graffitiing to the police.

East Devon District Council (EDDC) has been called out to a number of large incidents, including at Gunfield Gardens in Exmouth, to remove offensive and obscene graffiti.

Officers from EDDC’s REACT team were called out to Seaton on Wednesday (6 April) and spent two hours scrubbing black paint, and highly offensive and racist graffiti, from concrete paving – the specialist products needed to lift the paint cost at least £150 alone.

Councillor Geoff Jung, EDDC’s portfolio holder for coast, country, and environment, said: “We are having a run on graffiti, involving public toilets and concrete pavements across East Devon.

“Our REACT team has been working very hard, going above and beyond, to try and remove it as soon as possible to stop people adding to it.

“The last order for the products to remove graffiti was £4,500. This is ridiculous waste on money and officers’ time.

“We would like to urge residents to report anyone they see defacing any area with graffiti.

“EDDC has a zero tolerance to graffiti and Devon and Cornwall Police has been informed.”

You can report vandalism through EDDC's website, EDDC's app, via 101 online or through Crimestoppers.