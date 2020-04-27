Exmouth-based research team in national Covid-19 PRINCIPLE treatment trial

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director of the WEB primary care network. Picture: Barry Coakley Archant

Having successfully developed Exmouth’s Covid-19 assessment centre, GPs’ attention has now turned to finding treatments for the virus.

GPs from the Woodbury, Exmouth and Budleigh (WEB) primary care network are teaming up with Oxford University to take part in the PRNCIPLE trial.

The study is targeting individuals aged over 50 years old who develop Covid-19 symptoms.

The trial is being led locally by the research team based at Claremont Medical Practice, headed up by Dr Lisa Gibbons, GP partner at Claremont and the clinical lead for primary care research across the south west. Dr Gibbons said: “We are delighted to be able to offer this research opportunity to the WEB community.

“Not only are these individuals able to receive testing and treatment, but they are also contributing to the discovery of new treatments for Covid-19.

“We are extremely proud to be a part of the national study.”

Anyone eligible to take part in the study will be offered a test for coronavirus and one of several possible treatments.

All medications being tested are well known drugs which have an ‘excellent’ safety record.

Those taking part will be asked to keep a diary of their symptoms for the subsequent 28 days.

Patients from across the WEB area will soon be contacted if they fall within the eligible group.

Dr Barry Coakley, clinical director for the WEB primary care network, added: “This a truly exciting development and brings cutting edge national research into the heart of our community.

“I would like to thank Dr Gibbons and her Claremont Research Team for their quick action in getting this opportunity embedded for the benefit of all of us in the WEB area.

“By working together, the seven practices will be able to continue attracting these exciting studies in the future, offering new treatments for a wide range of conditions.”

The Exmouth Covid-19 assessment centre continues to operate from Exmouth Hospital assessing patients who have displayed symptoms. The clinic is not a testing facility, however.

For more information about the trial speak to your GP practice or ring 01395 273401.