Plans for 20,000 homes in and around Exeter revealed by Government

Plans to build up to 20,000 new homes in and around Exeter, as part of a new garden community, have been revealed by the Government.

The Minister of State for Housing revealed the news today (Thursday, May 16 2019).

With £750,000 of Government cash backing the project, the money will be used to fund dedicated project teams, master planning work, and studies to anticipate and offset the impact of housing growth.

As part of the deal for the South-West, the homes will be built in the region by 2040, providing properties for families and new Devon communities.

Minister of State for Housing Kit Malthouse MP said: "This is fantastic news for Exeter and the surrounding area.

"We are making an urgent push to build more, better, faster, and it is good to see the authorities working together to plan 20,000 much-needed properties built in Devon.

"This project is the next latest step towards meeting our aim of building 300,000 homes a year by the mid-2020s, in the areas where people need them the most."

Three councils - Exeter City Council, East Devon Council and Teignbridge District Council - are working together on plans for the development.

The new scheme in Greater Exeter will join the 28 existing garden communities the Government is currently supporting.

Cllr Andrew Leadbetter, leader of the Conservative group at Exeter City Council, said: "It is excellent news for the Exeter area.

"I warmly welcome this latest government funding coming into the area as we desperately need more high-quality, family-friendly housing.

"It is now vital that the authorities work closely with developers and the public to ensure the right type of homes are built in the right places, supported by good infrastructure and facilities."