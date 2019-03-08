Gothic storytelling, satire and song with Murray with Lachlan Young at Exeter Phoenix

Murray Lachlan Young. Picture: Peter Purtill Peter Purtill

He presents two performances: a comedy-gothic storytelling and an evening of stand-up satire and song.

The satirical poet, playwright and stand-up comedian presents two performances at the Exeter Phoenix on Thursday, April 18.

At 2.30pm he combines dark story-telling and poetry in The Mystery of the Raddlesham Mumps, his gothic tale of a boy who inherits an ancestral home with a bizarre history.

His evening stand-up performance at 8pm, How Freakin’ Zeitgeist Are You? is described as ‘a unique mix of punchy wit, brooding subtext & occasional attacks of original erotic folk song’. His unique comedy addresses the bizarre facets of fame, fashion and politics as he addresses the way we live and our attempts to make sense of society.

Tickets for the afternoon show, which is suitable for children over seven, are priced at £10 or £6. Evening show admission is £12 or £10. There is a £1.50 ticketing system charge for tickets bought online. Contact the Exeter Phoenix at www.exeterphoenix.org.uk or 01392 667 080.