Solar panels powering Exmouth’s Gorfin Hall
PUBLISHED: 13:14 01 July 2020
Archant
A well-used Exmouth community hall is now being powered by solar panels, the town council has revealed.
Gorfin Hall, in Claremont Lane, now has a roof-mounted solar electricity system.
Councillor Frank Cullis, chairman of the Gorfin Hall management committee, said: “The hall has a large south-facing roof and is ideally situated to take full advantage of solar power.
“The committee decided to invest in a sustainable energy system in order to reduce the hall’s carbon footprint, reduce future electricity bills and generate an income through the feed-in tariff, which is paid for exporting electricity to the grid.”
The hall now has 16 solar panels which will bring annual savings of £750 for the town council with an estimated payback period of seven years.
The project follows the declaration of a Climate Emergency by Exmouth Town Council in June 2019 and the subsequent formation of a Climate Change Task and Finish Forum.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.