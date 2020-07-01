Advanced search

Solar panels powering Exmouth's Gorfin Hall

PUBLISHED: 13:14 01 July 2020

Gorfin Hall in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

Gorfin Hall in Exmouth. Picture: Exmouth Town Council

Archant

A well-used Exmouth community hall is now being powered by solar panels, the town council has revealed.

Gorfin Hall, in Claremont Lane, now has a roof-mounted solar electricity system.

Councillor Frank Cullis, chairman of the Gorfin Hall management committee, said: “The hall has a large south-facing roof and is ideally situated to take full advantage of solar power.

“The committee decided to invest in a sustainable energy system in order to reduce the hall’s carbon footprint, reduce future electricity bills and generate an income through the feed-in tariff, which is paid for exporting electricity to the grid.”

The hall now has 16 solar panels which will bring annual savings of £750 for the town council with an estimated payback period of seven years.

The project follows the declaration of a Climate Emergency by Exmouth Town Council in June 2019 and the subsequent formation of a Climate Change Task and Finish Forum.

