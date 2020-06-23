Plans for 300 homes opposed by town council

Exmouth Town Council has recommended refusal for the development at Goodmores Farm site. Picutre: Google Archant

Plans to build more than 300 homes and a primary school in Exmouth have been recommended for refusal by the town’s planning committee.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plans seek to build 317 residential apartments, 16 of which will be affordable, and a new primary school on to Goodmores Farm near the junction between Hulham Road and Dinan Way.

Detailed proposals for the development were revealed earlier this month.

Members of Exmouth Town Council planning committee debated the plans on Monday night (June 22) and cited the impact on Marley Road residents alongside the relative lack of affordable housing as their reasons for objection.

Before councillors debated the plans, a member of the public, Bob Horlock, who lives in Marley Road, opposed the plans due to the access point on his road.

He said that residents had been assured that there would be no vehicle access to the development via Marley Road at a public consultation meeting in 2014 and this new reserves matter application is at odds with that promise.

East Devon District Councillor Paul Millar, whose ward is the adjoining Exmouth Halsdon, raised the issue that there was not a substantial amount of affordable houses and that it would go against the neighbourhood plan.

He described the plans as ‘a daft scheme which does nothing to relieve the number of people on the housing waiting list’ and said the justification for a new primary school was also very weak.

Cllr Brian Bailey said he had seen signs at existing schools asking for pupils to enrol which suggested a new school would be ‘surplus to requirements’.

Cllr Fred Caygill, whose ward the plans are in, echoed the concerns over the need for a primary school and raised the point that medical facilities were needed more in that area of the town, given the potential increase of new residents that the development would bring.

Cllr Andrew Colman raised concerns about the impact on the environment with the arrival of new residents and said that times were different from when the plans were first submitted in 2014.

The town council voted overwhelmingly to oppose with just one councillor voting to support.

East Devon District Council will make the final decision on the application.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Exmouth Journal. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.