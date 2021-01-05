Opinion

Published: 5:00 PM January 5, 2021

﻿For the first time in my almost 25 years as a councillor, I received a postal canvass from a member of a religious sect.

The enclosed leaflet emphasised the need for better rulers and government, which I thought was strange, coming from an organisation whose members don’t believe in voting at elections.

My view is that if we see that something is wrong, then we should take action to try to put it right.

Many years ago, my teenage son, who had been to a party, phoned me to ask if I could drive his extremely drunk friend home, which I did.

On arrival at his friend’s home, there was no-one in, so I knocked on his neighbour’s door and asked if I could leave the boy with him, but he refused, and said that even when the boy’s parents returned, they would probably leave him outside.

I took the boy home with me, got him in the shower, gave him clean clothes and drove him to his home, when his parents had returned.

Some months later, the neighbour called at our door, canvassing for his religious cult. I reminded him of his refusal to take his young neighbour in at his time of need, and told him not to preach ‘love thy neighbour’ at me.

I once attended the funeral of a former work colleague who was a member of that religious sect. A song sung at the service was ‘Keep your eye on the prize’, a sorry indictment of doing something for reward.

Surely the Christian philosophy means doing good for goodness’ sake, not for self-gain.

Recently, ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ was shown on television, a revelatory story of a generous, benevolent, philanthropic family man, who when his business crashes, verges on suicide. An elderly wannabe angel intervenes, and helps to reveal to the man all the good things that he has helped to achieve for others. The positive realisation of how his actions have enriched the lives of so many people and his community brings the story to a joyous end.

This year has been distressing, depressing and difficult, and unfortunately, cults such as the one I have described feed on such fears and anxiety.

But there are many positives to counter the despair, such as the care, support, sacrifice and love, not least in the medical profession.

Now, through the tireless work of scientists, vaccines have been developed, which have raised hopes and given reasons for optimism that there is light ahead.

In this part of the world, either through the many voluntary organisations or by individual acts of kindness and generosity, those good works weave through our community like a golden thread.

Wishing you all a bright, peaceful new year.