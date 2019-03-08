‘Good’ ratings across the board for Budleigh care home

A Budleigh Salterton residential home has been praised in a glowing report from the UK’s health watchdog.

Abbeyfield Shandford, in Station Road, was inspected on January 18 and 31 this year and was judged to be ‘good’ in all five aspects it was looked at by the Care Quality Commission.

The service was also rated ‘good’ following an inspection in 2016, though the home’s ‘effective’ domain was judged ‘requires improvement’ due to training and supervision concerns.

In their latest report, inspectors said: “At this inspection we found the service was good in all domains as staff training needs had been met and supervisions was being provided regularly.

“There was no evidence or information from our inspection and ongoing monitoring that demonstrated serious risks or concerns.”

Abbeyfield Shandford, which cares for up to 26 people, was rated ‘good’ in providing a safe, effective, caring, well-led and responsive service.

The report said: “Staff demonstrated a good understanding of what might constitute abuse or neglect and their role in reporting any concerns. They felt confident they could approach the management of the home with any concerns, and that they would be acted on.

“The registered manager demonstrated an understanding of their safeguarding roles and responsibilities.

“They had worked with the local authority safeguarding team with a safeguarding issue.”

Inspectors noted that regular staff undertook additional shifts to cover leave and sickness absence, with a local agency used if there were shortfalls.

The report added: “People were supported in a kind and compassionate way by staff who knew them well, were knowledgeableabout their care needs and who had taken time to develop positive and caring relationships with them.

“People confirmed that staff were very careful to maintain their dignity when they provided personal care.

“People told us they had been involved in making their own decisions, whereverpossible about the care and support provided.

“This showed that staff respected and promoted people’s privacy and independence.”

Abbeyfield Shandford is run by The Abbeyfield Society.