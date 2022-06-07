South West businesses support Royal Marines veterans in charity golf day

Professional British golfer Paul Way and General Sir Gordon Messenger joined 120 businesspeople ‘swinging easy’ in support of Royal Marines veterans.

The fifth annual West Country 100 Golf Day at Exeter Golf and Country Club was organised by the West Country 100 (WC 100) group, made up of business leaders across the South West committed to raising funds for RMA – The Royal Marines Charity, based in Lympstone.

The WC 100’s purpose is to help Royal Marines transition into alternative employment after leaving the Corps, often due to injury. Members raise around £75,000 for the charity each year.

This year, the friendly philanthropic golf competition marked Commando 80 – the 80th anniversary of the Royal Marines taking the Commando role.

Former Brigadier Paul Denning, director of the WC 100 and Royal Marines Association trustee, said: “When I get phone calls asking for support, I go to the network and someone is always willing to help. The group is making a real difference to people’s lives.

“We’re always recruiting new members, anyone who wants to help is a potential member, both individuals and businesses, who join us for different durations.

“The Royal Marines are synonymous with the South West, with the majority of bases here, and although the vast majority of members don’t have an affiliation with the Royal Marines, they all recognise the sacrifice they make and want to support them.

“We give our members something back too, with events like the Golf Day, a charity dinner and a cocktail party, throughout the year.”

Teams of two, made up of WC 100 members as well as serving and former Royal Marines, played throughout the day, with teams travelling to Exeter from afar afield as Essex and Kent. A plethora of businesses sponsored the event including headline sponsor, Dennis Hall, founder of Yellowtail Financial Planning.

The pandemic has had a profound impact on the RMA – The Royal Marines Charity which has seen a rise in demand from veterans needing support.

The charity continues to campaign, provide life-changing services and raise funds for the benefit of the Corps Family, demonstrated during the pandemic with the Heroes at Home and 75 for the 75th campaigns in 2020 and 2021.

Funds are being raised via the WC 100 JustGiving page: www.justgiving.com/campaign/westcountry100