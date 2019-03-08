Advanced search

Holiday lodges plan submitted for Woodbury golf club

PUBLISHED: 12:00 06 November 2019

Woodbury Park. Ref exe 44-17TI 2460. Picture: Terry Ife

New holiday lodges could be built on the site of a golf course created by former Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell.

Plans have been submitted on behalf of Woodbury Park Hotel and Golf Club for 14 holiday lodge caravans to be positioned within the golf course site.

The application outlines how it is necessary to attract people going on golf breaks, through ventures similar to the proposed holiday accommodation.

A planning statement said Woodbury Park has to look at new ways to attract golf societies and other groups looking for golfing holidays.

One way to do this is through investing in new accommodation and the lodges would add to the existing hotel on the site.

The 14 holiday lodges would be sited on part of the nine-hole golf course, and as a result, the tee of one of the holes would be moved.

The statement adds: "In clubs where membership is growing, clubs have taken positive steps to address the issues and are catering for a range of different needs and are developing facilities to broaden income streams and become part of the community.

"People expect more from their visit to the golf club.

"Given the declining popularity of playing golf in England and in order to maintain the business, it is necessary to attract golfing markets, such as golf breaks, through the proposed holiday accommodation.

"This will allow the club to attract more golfers and more visitors to the bars, restaurant, health club and spa, to generate a vital additional income stream.

"There is a clear gap in the market to develop golf break facilities as there are an increasing number of people playing who are not long-term members and are looking for one-off holiday or tourist opportunities.

"This (development) would support the existing outdoor sporting use and capitalise on the other sport, leisure and tourist activities and existing infrastructure at the club.

"The lodges will nurture the sporting tourist and leisure market, develop the rural economy, and help create and sustain jobs."

East Devon District Council planners will determine the fate of the application at a later date.

