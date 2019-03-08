Advanced search

Glorious Rascals and Bicton Street Blues in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 14:46 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:47 26 March 2019

Picture: Courtesy of band

It’s the first gig in Exmouth for Glorious Rascals, even though they have strong links with the town. Also performing are the Bicton Street Blues.

The band Glorious Rascals have strong connections with Exmouth, but have never before played a gig there.

That will change on Saturday, March 30 when they appear at The Beachcomber Bar at The Beach Hotel in St Andrew’s Road, with local favourites the Bicton Street Blues.

Glorious Rascals’ bassist Keith Vaughan lives in Exmouth, guitarist Bill Baker was born there, singer Jodie Arkulin attended the community college and Robert Deane was drummer with the Exmouth-based band Rooster, fronted by the late Doug Robertson. They play an eclectic mix of feelgood folk, modern blues and a touch of jazz, all infused with their own arrangements, along with original material.

The well-known Bicton Street Blues, fronted by Laughing Gravy and Fourbeat frontman Dave Gwilliam with multi-instrumentalist Olly Davey, play a wide variety of acoustic blues, country and their own songs.

The show starts at 8pm and tickets are £5, available on the door or from Facebook @bictonstreetblues.

