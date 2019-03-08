Global climate strike live: updates as protests held across Devon
PUBLISHED: 09:51 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 10:00 20 September 2019
Millions of people are taking to the streets across the world in what could be the largest climate protest in history.
The protests are part of a snowballing movement sparked by teenage activist Greta Thunberg's school strikes outside the Swedish parliament.
In the UK, schoolchildren and adults are expected to strike and protest on Friday, September 20, calling for urgent government action to address the climate crisis.
We will be bringing you live updates as children and adults take part in protests across Devon.
