Global listeners to make some noise for Topsham charity

A Topsham-based charity is set to benefit from a national radio campaign to raise money for good causes.

The Estuary League of Friends is one of 40 small causes to have been chosen to benefir from Global’s Make Some Noise appeal.

The funding will help the charity to run established social activities including the popular Estuary Ladies and Friendship Group, as well as launch a new Men’s Club for those living alone or caring for a loved one and a Bereavement Group to benefit 200 people in need in the twelve months from April 2023.

Rachel Gilpin, chief executive of Estuary League of Friends, said: “The pandemic has taken a huge toll on the mental and physical health of our community’s most vulnerable.

“We are delighted therefore to learn that we have been chosen to benefit from Global’s Make Some Noise in 2022.

“The funding will mean we can hold social events, groups and activities several times a week to help people in our community reconnect.

"Global’s listeners will help us bring laughter, happiness, friendship and wellbeing to 200 vulnerable people in our community.

“They will allow us to set up new, much needed services, including a Men’s Club and a Bereavement Group, so that anyone in need of care, comfort and support in our community can turn to us for help.

“So, whether your preferred radio station is Classic FM, Heart Radio, Capital FM, Smooth Radio, LBC, Capital XTRA or Gold, listen out for the appeal this September and early October and support Estuary with a donation if you can.”