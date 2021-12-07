Give your views on the Lower Otter Restoration Project
- Credit: Lower Otter Restoration Project
People living in the Lower Otter Restoration Project area are being invited to give feedback on the scheme and on how well the team behind it have communicated and worked with them.
Independent researchers from the University of Exeter are inviting residents to take part in three workshops next year, sharing their views on living in the Lower Otter valley and their involvement with those delivering the project during its development and delivery phases.
The aim is to gain information that can be used to plan local approaches to other coastal climate adaptation projects across Europe.
The participants will be asked whether they feel their views have been taken on board, and for their opinions on the risks posed by flooding, climate change or the project itself.
During the workshops they will work with and learn from other residents, sharing their knowledge and experiences of living in the area and of the Lower Otter Restoration Project.
No expert knowledge or preparation will be needed.
The researchers want to hear the views of people from different backgrounds to make sure a wide range of views on the programme will be represented. For this purpose they are asking anyone interested in taking part to complete a short online survey, or answer the same questions by telephone.
The deadline for doing this is Monday, December 13, and after that date, people may be invited to join the series of three workshops.
Participants will be able to claim a £10 payment for their contributions towards each workshop that they attend.
For further information about the research project, email the University researchers Roger Auster on r.e.auster@exeter.ac.uk or Stewart Barr on s.w.barr@exeter.ac.uk.