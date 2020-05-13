Could a new gin bar be heading for Exmouth?

A former phone shop in Exmouth would be the ‘perfect’ location for a new gin bar, according to the couple looking to convert it.

A planning application has been lodged to transform the former Gomobile shop, on the corner of The Strand and Rolle Street, into a new gin bar.

The proposal has been put forward by Exmouth residents Lynsey and Nick Lowthian, who run Crocketts in Exeter, and want to expand into their home town.

In their application to East Devon District Council (EDDC), Mrs Lowthian said the location and the building’s character make it ‘perfect’ for use as a drinking establishment.

She said: “It can be sympathetically restored...the bar would be housed on the ground floor, with views onto Rolle Street and the Strand.

“Further seating will occupy the second floor, again with enviable views over The Strand.

“There is already a cellar in the building, which when designing and setting up a back bar, is a huge advantage point.”

According to the application, Mrs Lowthian previously owned a successful interior design business while her husband was security operations manager at Devon Cliffs Holiday Park, in Littleham.

The couple set up Crocketts in Exeter in 2017 after identifying a gap in Exeter’s night-time economy.

Mrs Lowthian said she ‘always admired’ the building in Rolle Street.

She added: “It is our opinion and, having spoken to many friends and locals, that Exmouth needs a quality bar for the over thirties – just as Exeter did – which would complement the existing bars in The Strand.

“I believe we can capture the trade of those who can be seen boarding trains bound for Lympstone or Exeter for their evening out.”

If the application is successful, the business will be open six or seven days a week employing two full-time and five or six part-time workers.

Mrs Lowthian added: “I believe the change of use of 2 Rolle Street from retail to licensed premises can only benefit both the local economy and the people of Exmouth.

“The building itself deserves to shine and to be used to its full potential.”

EDDC will make the final decision on the application.