'Giant' jellyfish washed up on Exmouth beach

PUBLISHED: 12:59 26 April 2019 | UPDATED: 13:37 26 April 2019

Jellyfish on the beach. Picture: Renata Arnold

Jellyfish on the beach. Picture: Renata Arnold

Photos taken by Renata Arnold show giant jellyfish which have washed up on Exmouth beach

Jellyfish on the beach. Picture: Renata Arnold

Giant jellyfish have been found washed up on Exmouth beach this week.

Renata Arnold was walking along the seafront this week when she came cross what turned out to be a giant jellyfish.

Initially she thought it was a 'bundle of plastic' before later bring told they were real jellyfish.

Ocean experts have since confirmed they are barrel jellyfish and are not deadly.

Jellyfish on the beach. Picture: Renata Arnold

She said: “During a walk along Exmouth beach on 23 and 24 April I happened to come across something that glowed in the sunlight, and which I thought was a bundle of plastic bags washed up on the shore.

“But after someone else came to investigate it while I was busy photographing it, I was told it was actually a real jellyfish. “I was amazed, for I've never seen a jellyfish so huge. It sounds like the shoal of jellyfish had come from Torbay and Torquay, according to other members of the public.”

Renata later said she came across nine of them on Exmouth beach which has made her think twice about paddling in the sea.

A spokesman for the National Marine Aquarium said: “Our Ocean Experts have confirmed they are Barrel Jellyfish. Whilst they do sting their stings aren't deadly.

“Jellyfish are a type of plankton meaning they can't swim against the current. This can lead to beach stranding when Ocean currents change or storms happen.”

Have you seen jellyfish washed up on Exmouth beach? Send us your photographs at iwitness24.co.uk

