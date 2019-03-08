Exclusive

'Ghost town' Exmouth attraction has new tenant - but no confirmation on opening date

An Exmouth attraction blasted as a 'ghost town' after it failed to open in half term has a new tenant, the Journal can reveal.

Exmouth dad William Prendergast was disappointed to discover Phear Park Golf and Café closed last week, after he had hoped to use the facility with his son.

Mr Prendergast said: "It's all closed up. I went down there with my son on Friday to play golf, but the café was closed.

"Normally, it's full with people who are playing golf- all there is now are people walking their dogs.

"It is the ideal time to be open now. It is one of Exmouth's greatest little assets."

Mr Prendergast said he walked his dog at the site for three consecutive days last week to find the facility deserted each time.

"Why is it not open?" he said. "It's a massive resource to residents. People come down here on their holidays too."

Phear Park Golf and Café was previously run by LED, but the company surrendered its lease.

Since then, East Devon District Council has been leading a marketing campaign to find new suitors for the tourist attraction, which boasts an 18-hole playing course.

The council has now confirmed it has found a taker for the site.

A spokesman said: "We have undertaken a marketing campaign which we are pleased to say has resulted in a new tenant for the café being found.

"Terms have been agreed for a new lease and we anticipate this being completed soon, which will allow the café to continue to operate."

It has not been confirmed when the attraction will re-open.