George Nightingale on his Deaf Academy Appeal firewalk experience

George Nightingale taking part in the 2018 Santa Sizzle firewalk. Picture: NPW Photography Archant

Spoken owner George Nightingale talks about his experience of taking part in last year's Santa Sizzle firewalk

George Nightingale, owner of Spoken in Exmouth, was one of the brave few who took on the firewalk in December 2018 to raise funds for the new Deaf Academy. Here, he tells the Journal firsthand how the experience was for him.

What made you decide to take part in the Santa Sizzle firewalk last year?

"Firewalking is something I'd seen others do over the years and I thought it was about time I gave it a go.

"As it was right on the doorstep, I didn't have an excuse not to."

How did you feel before the event?

"Very strange. Walking on fire is something that is not only taught at a young age as something not to do, but it's built into our DNA not to - trying to understand why it will be okay was a bit tough.

And how was walking over hot coals at 1,000 degrees?

"Piece of cake. Easy peasy. Like a walk in the park - only the park is in hell."

What would you say to people tempted by this year's Santa Sizzle event?

"Just do it.

"Raise money for a good cause, conquer a fear and do something you can tell people for the rest of your days."

Why is supporting the academy and young deaf people important to you as a local business owner?

"The Deaf Academy is going to be a huge part of the town.

"Without things going on and activities to entertain, how can Exmouth make the most of this exciting opportunity?

"Things happening is good for any town - but particularly Exmouth."

The 2019 Santa Sizzle firewalk takes place on the Strand on Saturday, December 7. Places are limited so sign up today at www.newdeafacademy.org.uk/firewalk