Published: 5:27 PM December 16, 2020

A former Exmouth fisherman and chairman of the town’s Conservative club is celebrating his 90th birthday.

Usually, George Gallagher – better known by his middle name Sidney – would be surrounded by five generations of his family for the occasion but Covid-19 has forced festivities to be postponed.

However, the family hope to gather together in April next year to mark Sidney and his wife Marie’s platinum anniversary.

As well as being a well-known fisherman in the town, he also ran a guest house with Marie in Morton Road and a water taxi company.

A family spokesman said: “He loved nothing more than being in a boat or having a pint at the Dog and Donkey on a weekend lunchtime.”

Born George Sidney Gallagher in Wales in December 1930, he was one of four children who spent most of his childhood growing up in Liverpool with his large extended family but was evacuated back to Wales during the war.

In 1946 he joined the Royal Navy and was based in Chatham, where he met Marie Nelson, an Exmouth girl who found herself in Chatham after moving there when her mother re-married.

Sidney and Marie were married in Liverpool in April 1951 and went on to have two boys - Larry and Peter - and moved around the country with jobs first in Taunton as a Catering officer at Bridgwater Hospital by day and running the Westgate Inn on an evening.

The couple returned to Exmouth before work then took them to Bristol where he was a managing director for a wine shipping company.

Marie then suffered ill health in the mid-seventies and wanted to return home to Exmouth to be closer to her family - her mother and stepfather were running the Conservative club and her sister Carol and brother Peter Nelson and their families were in Exmouth.

Once back in Exmouth they settled and lived on the Seafront.

Following the death in quick succession of Rene, Carol and Peter they sold their seafront property and went on an adventure around the world together whilst they both still had reasonable health.