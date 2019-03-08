Former Exmouth teacher jailed for abusing boys during school trips

Geoffrey Perryman. Archant

A former Exmouth PE teacher has been jailed for sexually abusing five boys during school trips in the 1960s and 1970s.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Geoffrey Perryman. Geoffrey Perryman.

Geoffrey Perryman taught music and sports at Exmouth Community College and was in charge of their outdoor pursuits centre near Kingsbridge.

He abused the boys, aged 11 to 14, in his office or after making them share a bed with him at Huccombe House, near Beesands.

Perryman, now aged 88, of Kings Meadow Court, Gloucester, admitted 11 offences of indecent assault or indecency dating from 1965 to 1976.

He was jailed for four years and four months by Judge David Evans at Exeter Crown Court.

Perryman was jailed for two years and eight months at Gloucester Crown Court in February last year for similar offences against four boys.

He had been due to be released on license later this month, but with the new sentence, means he will remain in Ashfield Prison, where he appeared in court by video link.

Judge Evans told him: "The effect of this abuse has been life-long. You isolated the boys alone with you when you were a trusted teacher. They were unable to make any protest because you had them entirely in your power.

"Your culpability was very high, and so was your abuse of trust. These were some of the worst forms of abuse possible.

"You used the victims for your temporary sexual gratification but caused permanent emotional and psychological damage which was to blight their family and lives for decades to come.

"It was exacerbated by them having to live with their memories without speaking out for so long. It has taken a long time for justice to be served and it has taken some courage for the victims to come forward."

Bathsheba Cassel, prosecuting, said all but one of the boys were abused at Huccombe House when Perryman took them there on the pretext of preparing the centre for the visit of other pupils.

She said he told the boys they would get into trouble if they told anyone what he had done and that many of the victims were scared to speak out because they were worried other pupils would think they were homosexual.

Andrew Hobson, defending, said Perryman was frail and wheelchair-bound and had heart problems.

He said Perryman had no memory of what he did but had admitted it and shown remorse.

The NSPCC welcomed the sentence and said the case showed abusers should still be brought to justice, no matter how long a time has elapsed since they carried out their offences.

An NSPCC spokesperson for the South West of England said: "Perryman held a position of trust but took advantage of his role as a teacher to target and sexually assault young boys in his care.

"He carried out a catalogue of abuse to fulfil his warped sexual desires against children, some of who will not have realised what was happening to them was abuse.

"It's important that all victims of abuse are listened to and given the appropriate support to come to terms with what has happened to them, regardless of when the abuse took place."