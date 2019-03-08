Advanced search

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

PUBLISHED: 14:36 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:45 12 November 2019

Contenders for the vacant East Devon parliamentary seat will face questions from an audience of voters on Thursday, November 28.

The candidates confirmed for the event so far are Simon Jupp (Conservative), Henry Gent (Green), Daniel Wilson (Labour), Eleanor Rylance (Lib Dem) and Claire Wright (Independent).

The event is organised by the Exmouth Journal (and sister titles the Sidmouth Herald and Midweek Herald), Exmouth Chamber of Commerce and Christians Together in Exmouth, with support from Exmouth Community College.

The hustings will take place in the main hall at the college's Green Close site.

Sir Hugo Swire announced in September that after 18 years as MP for East Devon he would not be standing again.

County councillor Claire Wright finished second in 2015 and 2017, but with the election announced in a bid to break the Brexit deadlock, the result in East Devon will be harder than ever to predict.

The hustings is open to residents aged 16 and over - with a maximum four tickets per booking. There will be parking but only drive if absolutely necessary.

If you are attending and want to quiz the candidates from the front row, send your question to exmouth.editorial@archant.co.uk

The event will be filmed and broadcast live on Facebook.

Entry is free but places must be booked in advance by at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/east-devon-parliamentary-hustings-tickets-81271652701

