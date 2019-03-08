Advanced search

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

PUBLISHED: 07:58 15 November 2019 | UPDATED: 08:44 15 November 2019

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

This content is subject to copyright.

Nominations closed on Thursday, November 14, meaning the contenders are confirmed to succeed Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon.

At the polls on December 12, six candidates will vy for residents' votes.

The final list, confirmed by East Devon District Council, is:

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Henry Gent (Green Party)

Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party candidate)

Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit)

Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate)

Claire Wright (Independent)

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Exmouth GP surgery with 4,000 patients on the books could be converted into homes

The Raleigh Surgery on Pines Road. Ref exe 4682-43-15SH. Picture: Simon Horn

Past in pictures: We take a step back in time to 1981

Demolition of bridge at Exeter Road for the Exmouth Urban Relief Road - 1981. Picture: Exmouth Journal archives

80-bedroom hotel and crazy golf among ideas for phase three of Queen’s Drive redevelopment

Hemingway Design – tasked with creating a vision for the phase of the seafront regeneration scheme – has outlined the feedback received from an online survey and how those views have guided proposals. Picture: Beth Sharp

‘I nearly stood’ - council leader considered run for parliamentary seat

East Devon leader Ben Ingham, Conservative candidate Simon Jupp, Iggy Pop and independent candidate Claire Wright. Pictures: Archant/PA/the candidates

General Election 2019: East Devon hustings announced

Picture: Archant

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Withycombe in Saturday home action against Torrington

Withycombe at home to Tamar Saracens. Ref exsp 44 19TI 2796. Picture: Terry Ife

Exmouth Town set for third meeting of the season with Cadbury Heath

Exmouth Town supporters at Cadbury Heath. Picture; MARTIN COOK

Howarth nets before Budleigh Under-15 game is washed out

Football

Society hears talk on historic houses

Glenorchy Church, Exeter Road, Exmouth. Picture: GC.

General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists