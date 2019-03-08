General Election 2019: Full list of candidates for East Devon

Nominations closed on Thursday, November 14, meaning the contenders are confirmed to succeed Sir Hugo Swire as MP for East Devon.

At the polls on December 12, six candidates will vy for residents' votes.

The final list, confirmed by East Devon District Council, is:

Peter Faithfull (Independent)

Henry Gent (Green Party)

Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party candidate)

Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit)

Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate)

Claire Wright (Independent)