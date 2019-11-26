General Election 2019: East Devon election debate sells out

Ballot box voting Archant

A free election debate in Exmouth this Thursday (November 28) is fully booked and there will be no tickets on the door.

Around 400 residents will attend the event in which five of the six candidates in the East Devon constituency will face pre-submitted questions from the audience.

The event is in the main hall at Exmouth Community College's Green Close site. It begins at 7.30pm, with doors opening at 7pm. There will be parking but, if you have a ticket, please only drive if absolutely necessary.

The hustings is organised by the Exmouth Journal, Exmouth Chamber of Commerce and Christians Together in Exmouth, with support from the college's media department.

Taking part will be Henry Gent (Green Party), Simon Jupp (The Conservative Party), Eleanor Rylance (Liberal Democrats - To stop Brexit), Dan Wilson (The Labour Party candidate) and Claire Wright (Independent).

Due to time constraints, the decision has been made not to include independent candidate Peter Faithfull, who is campaigning to raise the profile of the disappearance in 1978 of 13-year-old Genette Tate.

