General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

Ballot box voting Archant

East Devon residents are set to go to the polls in December to decide who will represent the region in parliament.

After Prime Minster Boris Johnson's bill passed through the House of Commons on Tuesday (October 29), a date looks to have been set for a snap general election.

Should the bill make it through the House of Lords, an election will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Earlier this year, current MP Sir Hugo Swire announced he would not be standing in the next election.

Here is a list of the East Devon parliamentary election 2019 candidates which have been announced so far:

Conservative Party - no candidate announced

Labour Party - Daniel Wilson

Liberal Democrats - Eleanor Rylance

Green Party - no candidate announced

Independent - Claire Wright

UKIP - no candidate announced