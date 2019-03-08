Advanced search

Updated

General Election 2019: Candidates gearing up but Brexit Party pulls out

PUBLISHED: 10:07 30 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:18 30 October 2019

Ballot box voting

Ballot box voting

Archant

East Devon residents are set to go to the polls in December to decide who will represent the region in parliament.

After Prime Minster Boris Johnson's bill passed through the House of Commons on Tuesday (October 29), a date looks to have been set for a snap general election.

Should the bill make it through the House of Lords, an election will take place on Thursday, December 12.

Earlier this year, current MP Sir Hugo Swire announced he would not be standing in the next election.

Here is a list of the East Devon parliamentary election 2019 candidates which have been announced so far:

Conservative Party - no candidate announced

Labour Party - Daniel Wilson

Liberal Democrats - Eleanor Rylance

Green Party - no candidate announced

Independent - Claire Wright

UKIP - no candidate announced

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Seafront Spitfire display tribute to Exmouth woman who died from rare cancer

A spitfire display is being held in tribute to Jenny Hewson. Picture: Simon Heusen/Getty

Developer cash given to long-awaited Dinan Way extension

Proposal for the new Dinan Way link.

‘Inadequate’ Budleigh care home placed into special measures by CQC

The Firs Residential Home, in Budleigh Salterton. Picture: Google

Alternative vision for seafront development to be presented

An alternative plan for phase three will be submitted. Picture: Google/Innovative Leisure

Hop onto the cross trainer: Exmouth church will be transformed into gym

Tower Street Methodist Church in Exmouth. Picture: Terry Ife.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Young Exmouth business owner reveals plans to transform historical church into CrossFit gym

(L-R) Lee Soloman, Shaun Spring and Brian Male outside Tower Street Methodist Church. Picture: Callum Lawton

Exmouth Town assistant manager speaks about the Wednesday night home cup tie against Plymouth Parkway

The programme cover for the midweek Les Phillips Cup tie between Exmouth Town and Plymouth Parkway. Picture ARCHANT

Exmouth 2nds score five tries in home win over Cullompton II

Action from the Exmouth 2nd XV win over Cullompton 2nds. Picture EXMOUTH RFC

Exe Sailing Club youngster Joe Reid selected for national squad

Exe Sailing Club junior squad sailor Joe Reid who has been selected for the Topper 4.2 National Sailing Squad. Picture: TOM HURLEY

Madeira ladies in superb form as they bank all 10 points in Foxlands win over Plymouth

Madeira bowls. Ref exsp 25 17TI 5234. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists