Exmouth Town Band selects its charity of the year for 2019

Paul Baldwin from Exmouth Gateway Club, and Steve Grant, director of music for Exmouth Town Concert Band, with band and Gateway members at a Christmas concert. Picture: Exmouth Town Concert Band Exmouth Town Concert Band

The band raises funds through programme sales and retiring collections at its formal concerts, and supports a different charity each year

The Gateway Club, which provides social events and activities for adults with learning disabilities, is to benefit from this year’s fundraising by the Exmouth Town Concert Band.

After a competitive application and shortlisting process, the band members voted overwhelmingly to support the charity, which is celebrating its 30th year.

The club has more than 120 members with a wide range of disabilities, and relies completely on donations and fundraising.

The band’s publicity officer Jackson Hammond said: “We are always looking to give back to the fantastic community in Exmouth, and we are delighted that we will be able to support this deserving local charity over the next twelve months. We’ve worked with the Gateway Club for a number of years and we’re looking forward to working even more closely as we aim to smash our fundraising totals of recent years.”

The band have supported a Charity of the Year since 2016; previous beneficiaries are Devon Freewheelers, Devon Air Ambulance and The South West MS Centre.