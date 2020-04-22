Gateway Club members and volunteers to take on 2.6 Challenge

Members and volunteers from the Exmouth Gateway Club are taking part in the 2.6 challenge. Picture: Emma Baldwin Archant

Members and volunteers from an Exmouth social club for adults with learning disabilities are gearing up to get active in a bid to raise vital funds.

Exmouth Gateway Club is one of many charitable causes taking part in the 2.6 Challenge from Sunday (April 26) - set up to replace the cancelled London Marathon.

The club was forced to temporarily close due to the coronavirus outbreak but still pays certain costs despite all fundraising activities being suspended.

Members and volunteers will be doing some form of activity from Sunday - within the social distancing guidelines.

This could be walking or running 2.6 miles, cycling for 26 minutes or going up and down stairs 26 times.

Club leader Emma Baldwin is urging supporters to take part themselves or donate.

SJe has set up a Go Fund Me page. So far, more than £280 has been raised.

Visit https://www.gofundme.com/f/Exmouth-Gateway-26-Challenge to donate.