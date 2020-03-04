Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth
PUBLISHED: 09:51 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 04 March 2020
Archant
Rejected plans to build a gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth have been revived after an appeal was lodged.
Liverton Business Park 2011 Limited have appealed to the planning inspectorate against East Devon District Council's (EDDC) decision to refuse their plans in December.
The proposal would see a gas-powered standby generation facility built at Liverton Business Park to provide electricity to the National Grid at times of peak demand.
However, EDDC's development management committee voted against the proposal - despite recommendations from planning officers to approve - as it failed to minimise the use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.
Councillors said it was contrary to the East Devon Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).
However, in its statement of appeal case, Liverton Business Park 2011 said neither the NPPF nor the local plan specifically state non-renewable energy generation schemes will not be permitted.
If the planning inspectorate overturns the decision, the application will be approved.
Comments have been disabled on this article.