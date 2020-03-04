Advanced search

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

PUBLISHED: 09:51 04 March 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 04 March 2020

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

Archant

Rejected plans to build a gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth have been revived after an appeal was lodged.

Liverton Business Park 2011 Limited have appealed to the planning inspectorate against East Devon District Council's (EDDC) decision to refuse their plans in December.

The proposal would see a gas-powered standby generation facility built at Liverton Business Park to provide electricity to the National Grid at times of peak demand.

However, EDDC's development management committee voted against the proposal - despite recommendations from planning officers to approve - as it failed to minimise the use of fossil fuels and reduce carbon dioxide emissions.

Councillors said it was contrary to the East Devon Local Plan and the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF).

However, in its statement of appeal case, Liverton Business Park 2011 said neither the NPPF nor the local plan specifically state non-renewable energy generation schemes will not be permitted.

If the planning inspectorate overturns the decision, the application will be approved.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Man sentenced for affray in Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman who has had three cars written off on busy Woodbury road calls for action on speeding

A Woodbury woman has had three cars written off in 12 months with each of them being parked outside her house. Picture: Kim Bates

AXED – Age Concern to shut down services in Budleigh

Trustee Graham Taylor (centre) with volunteers and manager of Age Concern Janet Pester (right). Picture: Dan Wilkins

Interactive map - No Coronavirus in East Devon, but here’s where cases have been confirmed in the county

No confirmed cases of Coronavirus in East Devon as of Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Picture: Getty Images

World War Two pilot and all round family man ‘Jack’ John Cross dies, aged 95

John Kenneth Cross has died aged 95. Picture: John and Sue Wokersien

Man sentenced for affray in Exmouth pub

Exeter Crown Court.

Latest from the Exmouth Journal

Regional point-to-point meeting at Great Trethew on Sunday

East Devon Hunt's Point to Point event. Photo by Simon Horn. Ref shsp 10 1192-10-11SH

Vote for your Exmouth Town February Player of the Month

Exmouth Town skipper Jamie Dirrane is closed down by Buckland’s Stuart Bowker with Town players Adam Bilcock and Karl Rickard also in the shot. Picture: GERRY HUNT

Police given cash for more Tasers in Devon and Cornwall

Devon and Cornwall Police has funding for 164 more Tasers. Picture: Tony Gussin

Appeal lodged over gas-fuelled power station in Exmouth

The plot at Liverton Business Park where as power plant could be built. Picture: Google

Exmouth Town suffer midweek mauling at Shepton Mallet

Drive 24