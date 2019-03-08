Road closure in Topsham as old pipes removed

Bridge Hill is set to be closed for gas pipe works. Picture: Google Archant

A main route into Topsham is set to be closed this weekend as works to remove old gas pipes are completed.

Following a successful upgrade of the pipes along Clyst Bridge earlier this year, work will take place on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6).

West & Wales Utilities has agreed with Devon County Council to close the road from outside The Bridge Inn to near Fishers Bridge Mills as well as Bridge Hill.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

Wales & West Utilities technical engineering manager, Matthew Phillips, said: "We know that working on roads like these is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We're working closely with Devon County Council to agree the best way to get this essential work done while causing the least inconvenience."