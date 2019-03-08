Advanced search

Road closure in Topsham as old pipes removed

PUBLISHED: 13:01 02 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:01 02 October 2019

Bridge Hill is set to be closed for gas pipe works. Picture: Google

Bridge Hill is set to be closed for gas pipe works. Picture: Google

A main route into Topsham is set to be closed this weekend as works to remove old gas pipes are completed.

Following a successful upgrade of the pipes along Clyst Bridge earlier this year, work will take place on Saturday (October 5) and Sunday (October 6).

West & Wales Utilities has agreed with Devon County Council to close the road from outside The Bridge Inn to near Fishers Bridge Mills as well as Bridge Hill.

Diversion routes will be clearly signposted.

Wales & West Utilities technical engineering manager, Matthew Phillips, said: "We know that working on roads like these is not ideal, but it really is essential to make sure we keep the gas flowing to homes and businesses in the area, and to make sure the gas network is fit for the future.

"We're working closely with Devon County Council to agree the best way to get this essential work done while causing the least inconvenience."

Most Read

Beloved children’s author Michael Morpurgo spat at in Sidmouth for wearing ‘B******s to Brexit’ badge

Michael Morpurgo. Picture: Terry Ife

Pro-EU campaigners march through Exmouth

Protestors march along seafront. Picture: Christine Chittock

Flood alert for Exmouth

Strong waves smash in to Exmouth. Photo by Alan Gibson.

Is residents’ parking in Exmouth coming to your road?

Devon County Council has laiunched a consultation on permit parking. Picture: Paul Strange/Google

Exmouth care home shortlisted for national outdoor environment prize

Resident Ron Westcott with his wife Angela and Claire Smith,Karen McLean and Leanne Cook in Cranford Residential home's garden. Ref exe 39 19TI 1665. Picture: Terry Ife

