Gallery

Devon-based photographer shares his story

Picture: Gary Holpin (c) copyright newzulu.com

Devon photographer Gary Holpin describes how a walk along the South West Coastal Path transformed his life.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Gary, who moved to Honiton in 2003, said: "I spent years telling friends how great Devon was with so much beautiful countryside and coastline to explore. Although I said this a lot, I rarely got out to actually see the area for myself. So, in 2007 I decided to spend a few days walking the South West Coastal Path."

The first few steps of this walk changed his life, leading to a career change from office worker to professional photographer.

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

After 50 days of tough walking, he completed the 630 mile coastal path walk in 2009 and celebrated with Champagne at Poole Harbour, Dorset. However, Gary was so disappointed with the photos he took that he decided to learn photography and returned to have another go at the mammoth walk a year later.

Gary is now a professional photographer and published author with his next book, 50 gems of South Devon, due out in 2020.

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

He provides photography services to tourism businesses and offers one-to-one training, workshops and photographic prints to customers from across Devon.

You can find out more about Gary on his website at www.garyholpin.co.uk and see his daily pictures of Devon on Facebook @GaryHolpinPhotography, Instagram @GaryHolpinPhoto and Twitter @GaryHolpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin

Picture: Gary Holpin Picture: Gary Holpin