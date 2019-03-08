Advanced search

Accidental fire in garage in Budleigh Salterton

PUBLISHED: 07:25 29 May 2019

A tumble dryer accidently caught fire inside a Budleigh Salterton garage on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters were called out to an address in Redhills, Budleigh Salterton, at 3.36pm on May 28.

A crew from Budleigh Salterton, alongside two fire engines from Exmouth responded to the call and were met with smoke issuing from the garage.

To extinguish the flames, the crew used breathing apparatus and hose reel jet.

A Devon and Somerset Service spokesman said: "Once the fire was extinguished crews ventilated the garage using a positive pressure fan. The cause was deemed to be accidental due to a tumble dryer. Duty of care was left with the owners."

